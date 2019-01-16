Susanne Koenig, 76, of Enterprise died at Wallowa Memorial Hospital Jan. 5, 2019.
Born May 10, 1942 at Alhambra, California the daughter of Arthur Fredrick and Marjorie “Bradshaw” Briggs. She attended San Gabriel Mission Grammer and Alhambra High School. Sue married Bill Lucas and worked at Helen Grace Candy Co and then managed Santa Barbara Savings and Loan.
Later she married Myron “John” Koenig and she had a deli. In 1998 they moved to Enterprise. She is proceeded in death by her first husband, daughter Julie, son Timothy and grandson Kyle.
She is survived by Myron “John” Koenig, two stepsons, son William Lucas, a grandson and a granddaughter, brother Arthur Briggs, sister Toni Madison and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in spring at the Enterprise Baptist Church. Bollman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
