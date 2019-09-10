Dorothy Tilton, 91, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Oregon. A private family gathering will be held in her honor at a later date.
Dorothy Elizabeth was born on May 19, 1928 in Gold Beach, Oregon to George and Eva Lewis. She was raised and started school in Rainier, Oregon, moved to Tillamook, Oregon, finishing grade school in Idaville, Oregon. She went on to High School in Forest Grove, graduating in 1947.
She married William “Bill” Tilton Sr. in Vancouver, Washington on January 24, 1947. The two met when Dorothy was 4 years old as neighbors in Rainier, Oregon. They had six children; four boys and two girls.
During her life she worked for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph as an operator in Portland, Oregon. She worked in law enforcement with her husband Bill in Oroville, California, Butte County, California, Plumas County, California, Storey County, Nevada and retired in Eureka County, Nevada.
Dorothy’s life philosophy was “God’s in control and all things happen for a reason.” Memorable times were spending time with her family or going commercial fishing with her husband Bill. She would want to be remembered most as being a caring person and helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill, son Thomas W. Tilton Sr., daughter-in-law Barbara Tilton; daughter Marlene Clark; brother George Lewis.
Dorothy is survived by daughter Debra and husband Mike Rivard of Eatonville WA., sons Timothy Tilton and Jeanne Silver of Springs, Nevada, Terry Tilton and Betty of Rosamond, California, William “Bill” Tilton Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Wallowa, Oregon; sister Albert “Bobbi” Danielson of Centralia, Washington; son-in-law Kyle Clark of Ephrata, Washington, 17 grandchildren, and 37+ great grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dorothy, the family suggests the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
