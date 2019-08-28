Vera L. Ruud, 104, passed away in Walla Walla on July 30, 2019. A Memorial service will be September 7th at 4pm at the Walla Walla City Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2133 S Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Vera was born to Justice (Jack) and Amelia (Schierman) Grove at their ranch home in Endicott, WA on February 5, 1915. Vera attended Yakima Valley Academy, Walla Walla (College) University, and Portland Adventist Hospital Nursing School. On May 14, 1939 Vera married Lester Ruud in Portland, OR. After a long career as an RN she retired in 1982.
Vera loved to make quilts and enjoyed oil painting; she enjoyed her time outdoors from watching birds to working in her flower beds, from taking walks to back packing and hiking. She also took pride in helping establish the Adventist Community Service Center at the City Church. Vera was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Vera is survived by her two sons, Philip (Linda) Ruud, Dennis (Diana) Ruud, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester, and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adventist Community Services, Gospel Outreach, or Foundation One at the Upper Columbia Academy. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.