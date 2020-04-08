Rhodes

Verna M. Rhodes, 84, of Enterprise passed away peacefully on February

12, 2020.

Verna was born on July 18, 1935,

to Joy (Fine) and Virgil Winters in

Enterprise. The couple divorced, and

Joy later married Arthur “Bart” Bart-

mess. Verna grew up and attended

school in Lostine.

Verna married Archie “Bud”

Rhodes on February 14, 1952. Bud

preceded her in death January 14,

2001. They were reunited in Heaven just in time to celebrate their

68th wedding anniversary and Bud’s birthday together.

Verna worked at the Range Rider for 35 years. Upon retiring, she

found her true passion in transporting kidney dialysis patients to

their doctor’s appointments.

Verna was an avid reader who devoted her life to her children,

grandchildren, and taking care of others. Everyone mattered to

Verna; she found good in everyone. She had a huge heart, loved

unconditionally, and never forgot a name. She was truly a Mother

and Grandmother to all. Verna leaves a legacy in everyone who has

felt her love.

Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Rhodes;

parents, Virgil Winters, Joy and Arthur “Bart” Bartmess; son,

Ronald Shane Rhodes; brothers, Gary and Butch Winters;

stepbrother, Don Bartmess; brother-in-law, Del LaRue; niece,

Traci Clore; and nephew, Brian Boner.

She is survived by her children, Randy Rhodes of La Grande,

Mike Rhodes(Raedean) of Enterprise, Teresa Estes(Pete) of Gillette,

WY., Debbie Rhodes of Enterprise, and Dawn Phillips of Enterprise;

sisters, Linda LaRue of Ione, Corliss Boner (Dale) of Enterprise;

step-brother, Dale Bartmess (Shirley) of Hurricane, UT.; step-

sister, Diana Snodderly (David) of Lodi, CA.; 15 grandchildren, 30

great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

At Verna’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial will

be held at a later date.

In honor of Verna’s love for books and children, the family is

requesting memorial contributions be made to help buy books for

children to Enterprise Elementary, 201 SE 4th St., Enterprise, OR

97828. Please add in memory of Verna Rhodes in the memo line.

Memorial contributions can also be made to Community

Connection Meals on Wheels in Enterprise.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.