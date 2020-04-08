Verna M. Rhodes, 84, of Enterprise passed away peacefully on February
12, 2020.
Verna was born on July 18, 1935,
to Joy (Fine) and Virgil Winters in
Enterprise. The couple divorced, and
Joy later married Arthur “Bart” Bart-
mess. Verna grew up and attended
school in Lostine.
Verna married Archie “Bud”
Rhodes on February 14, 1952. Bud
preceded her in death January 14,
2001. They were reunited in Heaven just in time to celebrate their
68th wedding anniversary and Bud’s birthday together.
Verna worked at the Range Rider for 35 years. Upon retiring, she
found her true passion in transporting kidney dialysis patients to
their doctor’s appointments.
Verna was an avid reader who devoted her life to her children,
grandchildren, and taking care of others. Everyone mattered to
Verna; she found good in everyone. She had a huge heart, loved
unconditionally, and never forgot a name. She was truly a Mother
and Grandmother to all. Verna leaves a legacy in everyone who has
felt her love.
Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Archie Rhodes;
parents, Virgil Winters, Joy and Arthur “Bart” Bartmess; son,
Ronald Shane Rhodes; brothers, Gary and Butch Winters;
stepbrother, Don Bartmess; brother-in-law, Del LaRue; niece,
Traci Clore; and nephew, Brian Boner.
She is survived by her children, Randy Rhodes of La Grande,
Mike Rhodes(Raedean) of Enterprise, Teresa Estes(Pete) of Gillette,
WY., Debbie Rhodes of Enterprise, and Dawn Phillips of Enterprise;
sisters, Linda LaRue of Ione, Corliss Boner (Dale) of Enterprise;
step-brother, Dale Bartmess (Shirley) of Hurricane, UT.; step-
sister, Diana Snodderly (David) of Lodi, CA.; 15 grandchildren, 30
great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
At Verna’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial will
be held at a later date.
In honor of Verna’s love for books and children, the family is
requesting memorial contributions be made to help buy books for
children to Enterprise Elementary, 201 SE 4th St., Enterprise, OR
97828. Please add in memory of Verna Rhodes in the memo line.
Memorial contributions can also be made to Community
Connection Meals on Wheels in Enterprise.
