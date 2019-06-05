Wanda Oweta Sorweide, age 93, of Joseph, passed peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her home with family beside her. A “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Joseph Baptist Church, 1 PM with a “dessert social” to follow.
Wanda was born on September 12, 1925, the daughter of Clifford R. and Mary Belle (Betz) Denney in Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Sprague High School. On February 18, 1944 she married Robert “Bob” Kenneth Sorweide in Spokane. They lived in Cheney, Washington until 1948 when they moved to Imnaha to help ranch with her father Clifford Denney on the C&D ranch. In 1954, Wanda and Bob moved to the Wallowa Valley where they custom combined grains, custom baled hay, raised swine & managed the Gardner Locke ranch, before buying a home in Joseph, 1957. Wanda custom processed meat (over 50 years) and managed local grocery stores in Joseph until she retired. She was a member of the Enterprise Nazarene Church, then the Joseph Baptist Church. She enjoyed County Choir, leather crafts, oil painting, gardening, house plants, family gatherings and playing music for many weddings, special events and funerals over her life time.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Wilson (Ray) of Joseph, Ken Sorweide of Elgin, Patti Olson (Art) of Gaston, Oregon, Terri Denton (Dave) of Heppner, Oregon and Renae Schoeningh of Texas; nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Glenise Mullen, Clifford (Bud) and William (Bill) Denney and her husband on November 1, 2012.
Those that wish may make contributions to any Wallowa County charity organization of their choice, in her name.
