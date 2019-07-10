Husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Willard (Bill) Hale Patterson died peacefully June 22, 2019, at Rogue Valley Manor, Medford, Oregon. He was born January 8, 1922 in Cascade, Idaho to Hale and Bertha Patterson. Helping in the family hardware store during his youth may have inspired his future in business. He met Patricia Armstrong in grade school. Their relationship blossomed as they grew up together, lasted as he pursued his business degree at the University of ldaho, then joined the Army and reached the rank of Second Lieutenant, while Pat graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. They married in Cascade in 1945, and raised four boys to be independent individuals who charted their own adult lives. He gently let go of this life the evening after he and Pat spent their 74th wedding anniversary together.
Bill began professional life working for Morrison-Knudsen, a construction company in Boise, Idaho. He then entered the wood products industry at Hallack and Howard in Cascade, Idaho. His career culminated as president of Boise-Southern in De Ridder, Louisiana. When he retired in 1980, Bill and Pat moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Summers took them to Wallowa Lake where family shared treasured times together. In 2003, they moved to the Rogue Valley Manor to be closer to family.
Family was important to Bill. His fondest memories were of wading rivers around Wallowa Lake, helping grandchildren learn to fly fish. His grandchildren still carry those happy memories with them.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pat, sons, Bill Jr. (Marilyn), of Medford, Oregon, Steve (Jane) of Wilsonville, Oregon, Mark (Jennifer) of Seattle, Washington, and Rob (Cathy) of San Antonio, Texas, in addition to his grandchildren: Molly, Julie, Eric, Brooke, Rob, Jr., Claire, Sam, Patricia Jean (“PJ”); and great-grandchildren: Stephen, Ryan, Lorelai, Cameron, Harrison, Caleb, and Knox. While Bill is no longer physically with those he loved and who love him, the cohesive friendship of the family he left behind and the memories he helped create are treasured, and shared. We all carry a bit of Bill within us. While his passing has torn a hole in our hearts, each day some small event will call forth a special memory and even though he has left us, we still seem to share a smile.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Oregon on July 19th at 10:00 a.m.
