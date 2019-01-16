Ruth M. Tuski quietly passed away on Dec. 17, 2018 in Enterprise. She was 87.
She was born Nov. 18, 1931, to George and Lennis Murphy of Wallowa. She is survived by her children, Dovey Jo Collins & Robert Nystrom.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at St Katherine’s Church, with graveside service and dinner to follow at the VFW hall in Enterprise on March 23. A full obituary will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.