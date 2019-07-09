Bessie Rynearson, 85 was born September 19,1933 in Fox Oregon to Walter and Cora Winebarger. Bessie joined sisters Verna, Norma and brother Earl and later were joined by twins Fay and Fred who died at infancy.
Mother and family moved to Prairie City, Oregon in 1943. Bessie graduated high school in 1951. Bessie married Donald Rynearson in November 1952 in fact Bessie and her sister Norma married Rynearson brothers Donald and Floyd, Bessie and Donald had 4 children Robert, James, Jeffery and Becky. The family lived in many places in Oregon before settling in Enterprise, Oregon in 1964. Bessie was primarily a housewife and mother through the years yet she did sell Avon and Baum toys, later working a few years as a grocery checker. Later she and Donald spent some 20 years making and selling crafts through out the Northwest. Bessie enjoyed her flowers, garden, knitting and sewing and most of all her family, excelling at all.
Bessie is survived by sister Norma, children Bob and wife Dana, Jim and Sue, Jeff and Darlene and Becky. Grandchildren Eric, Tiffany, Dena, Donnie, Joshua, Doug and Kayla. Step-grandchildren Jessica, Tiffany and Kimberly. 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at enterprise cemetery July 13,2019 at 2:00pm Bollman funeral home will be in charge of arrangements.
Family & friends gathering at Enterprise Community Church, 301 NE1st, 11-1:30.
