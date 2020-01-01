Ruth Edra Kriwox, a resident of Wallowa County for 95 years, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2019 near her family in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ruth was born to Atha and Effie Hale at Enterprise, Oregon on March 12,1924. Ruth attended schools in Enterprise and graduated from Wallowa High School in 1943. For a time during World War II she worked at the shipyards in northwestern Washington. After the war, Ruth returned to Wallowa where she met John M. Kriwox, a timber faller from upstate New York who was on his way to Alaska. He never made it any farther and he and Ruth were married in Lewiston, Idaho, on July 21,1947.
Ruth and John made their home in Wallowa, she a homemaker and he a logger. They raised two children at their small farm on Bear Creek.
Ruth is survived by her son, AJ, and daughter-in-law, Jean Kriwox of Jerome, Idaho, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Bill Love. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Kenneth, her husband John and her daughter Deborah.
Ruth was well known around Wallowa for her abundant garden and beautiful flower beds. Ruth will be interred beside her husband of 69 years at Bramlet Cemetary in Wallowa.
