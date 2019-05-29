Daryl Albert Thompson age 83 of 820 Parallel St. in Milton-Freewater passed away May 16, 2019.
Mr. Thompson was born October 12, 1935 in Enterprise, Oregon to Raymond E. and Vera Ellen (Davis) Thompson. He grew up in the Reavis District on Alder Slope and attended Reavis Grade School and Enterprise High School.
In 1955 he married Laverne Holland and four children were born to this union, divorced in 1967. He married Sharon Finnell Bozarth in 1968, divorced in 1999. He married Roberta Cullen Ison in 2000 and she passed away in November of 2002. In 2004 he married Peggy C. Searles.
Mr. Thompson worked as a farm laborer, worked for Union Pacific and Southern Pacific Railroads in track maintenance and worked in the woods as a faller and as a choker setter on high lead logging. When the woods slowed down he became the head custodian of the Warm Springs Grade School on the Warm Springs Reservation. He took a home study course in heavy equipment and got a job at the Case Dealership in Madras, Oregon. He then moved his family to Walla Walla and went to work for the John Deere Dealership. He then took a job with the Oregon Highway Department, working in Bend in the summer and at Government Camp on Mt. Hood in the winter. In 1976 he was transferred to the La Grande shop. In 1988 he was promoted to Field Mechanic in Roseburg, Oregon, where he retired in 1995.
In 2000 Daryl and Roberta moved to Milton-Freewater where they enjoyed their home and gardening. He enjoyed woodworking.
Daryl is survived by his wife, Peggy Thompson; daughters, Katherine Moore, Margaret (Michael) Taylor; sons, Gordon Bozarth, Daniel Bozarth, Nolan Bozarth, Joseph Thompson and 15 nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Royleda (Randy) Moss of San Marcos, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dallas Thompson and sisters, Nelda Isakson, Oveta Falk and Judith Bade as well as by a close friend, Sharon Thompson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery with Pastor Owen Frost of the Stateline Community Church officiating.
