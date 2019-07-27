Wilfred Daggett of Joseph died July 25th at Boise, Idaho. A graveside service will be held Friday Aug 2nd 2:00 pm at the Joseph Cemetery with Vault Interment to follow. Bollman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
