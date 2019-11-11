Delores Mae Benson, 91, of Joseph, Oregon passed away at the Alpine House Assisted Living Wednesday, November 6. Delores was born September 5, 1928 in Lignite, North Dakota, to Anita Vera Sloan and Alvin Anderson.
She graduated from Lignite Public School in 1946. Delores grew up on a small farm and later the family relocated to the town of Lignite. There were nine kids in her family. Delores married Ralph Elvin in 1946 and they moved to Idaho and Oregon, where her husband worked a series of road construction jobs. In 1949 they settled in Hillsboro as Ralph took a job with Portland General Electric PGE.
Delores will be remembered for many things she loved to do. She was a dancer! Delores and Ralph loved to square dance and round dance. Later in life, in her 80’s, she loved to both line dance and clog. There were many great memories made friends during these years.
Delores was an incredible seamstress. She sewed all of their square dance dresses and Ralph’s matching western shirts. They were quite a stunning couple. Delores had a flair for knitting, crocheting, bead jewelry, and macramé. She was very creative and loved color. Whatever it took to learn a new craft she was able to master the challenge.
Both Delores and Ralph loved to travel to Arizona each winter. They spent 20 years in Apache Junction enjoying a warmer climate. They also enjoyed countless trips to the beach and mountains. Simply taking a drive in the country was an enjoyable experience. Ralph passed away in May 2012.
Delores is survived by her two daughters, Sheryl Allen (and her husband Glenn) and Vicki Searles (and her husband Kerry). Delores had three grand children David Allen, Rachelle Gray, and Mia Hannah (and her husband Grady) and Melissa McWalters (deceased). There are five great grandchildren Thomas McWalters, Mariah McWalters, and Ian McWalters, June Hannah, and Vivian Gray. Delores has one surviving sister Francie Noe (and her husband Wayne) and their very large and wonderful family.
Delores attended the Church of God in Aloha, Oregon. This is where she was baptized. The Church was a good family for her. Later, in these past 3 ½ years she has attended the Enterprise Christian Church and this became her new family and the favorite part of the week.
