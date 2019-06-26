Obituary Irv Nuss

Irving E. Nuss Jr peacefully passed away at the age of 86 the morning of December 1, 2018 at his home in Beaverton, Oregon after battling cancer for over 5 years.
Irv was born in Russell, Kansas on August 21, 1932, moved to Enterprise, Oregon in 1948 and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1951. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force with 2 years based in Japan before returning to Wallowa County. There he found the love of his life, Louise.
Irv had great love for his family and friends and lived a life serving others and his community. As an owner of Irv’s 76 service station in Enterprise for 30 years, Irv was the man called when someone needed something after all the stations were closed. Irv served as Mayor of Enterprise for a total of 10 years. In addition, he served 10 years on the Enterprise School Board, 20 years with the Enterprise Fire Department (serving for a period as fire chief), 20 years as an ambulance driver and Emergency Medical Technician, and 17 years as an Enterprise City Councilman. He also spent several years as a Little League and Babe Ruth coach impacting various young lives in the community.
After retiring from the station, Irv continued to touch lives and help young people. Irv and Louise became involved with Community Connection to drive patients needing to get to medical appointments outside the community for over 10 years. In addition, with no kids in the house it did not take long for Irv and Louise to step up to become a host family for Rotary exchange students and be foster parents for kids in transition.
Irv had a deep faith in God. He was a trustee, elder, and president at Grace Lutheran Church. Irv’s pastor, Rev. Dennis Schmidt said: “Irv was the kind of person who treats the whole world as his extended family and Irv will do anything for his family.”
Irv received with sincere gratitude the many recognitions of his service and leadership, which included being named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Men in Oregon (1962) by the Oregon Jaycees, the Enterprise Chamber's Retailer of the Year (1977), the Chamber of Commerce Businessman of the Year (1982), and Father of the Year (1985). His life was truly one of service, love, and thankfulness.
Irv is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise, his 4 children and their spouses: Gary (Shelley) of Denver, Colorado, Dave (Sharon) of Tigard, OR, Julie (Gary Sieg) of Tigard, OR, and Jeff (Kathryn) of Portland, OR, 8 grandchildren: Marshall, Meagan, Stephanie, Eric, Jeremy, Elliot, Kobe, and Cameron, and 4 great grandchildren: Zion, Porter, Sawyer, and Bradley. He was also predeceased by his sisters; Joann Webster and Mary Lou Nuss.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday July 10th 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Enterprise. Interment of Cremains to follow at the Enterprise Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the VFW Hall following the services.
Donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church,Enterprise Fire Department, Enterprise Education Foundation or Wallowa Valley Health CareFoundation
