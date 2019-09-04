Joe Willis Herr, 53, passed away at Wallowa Memorial hospital, Enterprise on August 20, 2019. He was born in Yakima, Washington on January 24, 1966. He graduated from A.C. Davis High School and then attended Denver Automotive and Diesel College in Denver, Colorado and Edmunds Community College in Edmunds, Washington. He enjoyed a diverse career, working as a boat builder, aviation machinist, landscaper, horticulturist, architect, contractor and in property maintenance. He married Lisa Renee Herr, and they enjoyed 31 years of happy marriage, and had two children, Amanda and Zakary. Joe was a collector of knives, models, stones, and rocks. He also had a good eye for antiques and vintage tools. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and fishing. His favorite sports included baseball, track and football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Willys Herr, Sr. and mother, Gladys Grace Klein. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Herr of Enterprise; sisters, Linda Bryant of Westminster, Colorado, Mary Herr of Haleiwa, Hawaii, and Sheila Eastwood and her husband John, of Port Angeles, Washington. He is also survived by his son, Zakary Herr of Enterprise and daughter, Amanda Grunalt and her husband John, of Marysville, Washington.
There will be an informal Celebration of Life potluck on Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m. at the Hurricane Creek Grange hall, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph, OR 97846. If you wish to bring a dish, please call Nancy Parmenter at 480-323-6002. The family requests that everyone bring their favorite memory or story to share.
