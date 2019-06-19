Matthew Wayne Doud, 26, of Baker City died at his home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. A Celebration of Matt’s Life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harvest Church in Baker City. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception to be held immediately following at the church.
Matthew was born December 28, 1992 to parents Linda (Streeter) and Mark Doud in Baker City, OR. He was raised and educated the majority of his life in Baker. He moved to Joseph, OR. where he graduated high school as an Eagle with the class of 2011. Matthew intended to join the Navy, but upon the entrance exam it was discovered that he had developed thyroid cancer. Matthew was successful in his fight to become cancer free.
He enjoyed camping and hunting with his Dad and grandma Kathy, picking huckleberries and special outings in the woods with his mom, brother and grandma Bertina. Matthew cherished family gatherings, playing games, and having lots of laughter. He particularly loved eating his Grandma Bertina’s cooking! He also enjoyed football and basketball, both in which he lettered.
Matthew loved the Lord Jesus, his family and friends. He was notorious for inviting people to church and bringing them along with him to Sunday service.
Matthew had a kind heart. He was a friend to many and loved by all. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. “We love you Matthew.”
He is survived by his mother Linda (Streeter) Culbertson and stepdad Howard Culbertson, father Mark Doud; brother Tristian Streeter; grandmas Bertina (Streeter) Eastman and Kathy Doud; and numerous extended family members.
Mathew was preceded in death by grandfathers Cliff Streeter and Darold (Red) Doud.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Matthew the family suggests Benny Ruda Ministries through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.