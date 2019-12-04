Patricia (Pat) Patterson, gracious, considerate, and positive to the very end, left those she loved and who loved her on November 14, 2019, at Rogue Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born May 5, 1924 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Raymond and Meta Armstrong, joining a brother, George, and sister, Doris, who predeceased her. During her early childhood, the family moved to Cascade, Idaho where she grew up, becoming good friends with Willard (Bill) Patterson. After she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and he was discharged from the Army, they married in Cascade, June 22, 1945. With their commitment and cohesive teamwork they raised four sons to be friends for life. Their marriage lasted until Bill passed away the evening of their 74th anniversary.
With patience and warmth, Pat guided her sons as Bill’s career led them to Cascade and Boise, Idaho, La Grande, Oregon and De Ridder, Louisiana. After his retirement, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to provide support for her parents. Many winters were spent practicing her Spanish in Guadalajara, Mexico. Summers found them at Wallowa Lake, Oregon, where she became an avid and adventurous fly-fisher.
Everywhere she went, Pat’s acceptance, gracious manner, and consideration endeared her to those around her. She warmly embraced daughters-in-law and became her grandchildren’s good friend. Curious and generous with people, she quickly put them at ease, carefully avoided inconveniencing or embarrassing anyone and was a master of the unexpected and kind gesture. “Keep a positive attitude” was her guiding wisdom. While in her hospital bed, she chatted and laughed with her four boys circled around her the weekend before she died. Pat was a warm ray of sun to shine on every life she came in contact with. Her example of a thoughtful life reaches through the generations of her family. She left us with treasured memories and the warmth she shared is carried within.
Pat is survived by her sons, Bill, Jr. (Marilyn), of Medford, Oregon, Steve (Jane) of Wilsonville, Oregon, Mark (Jennifer) of Seattle, Washington, and Rob (Cathy) of San Antonio, Texas, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Each hold her dear in their hearts and hope to honor her by living up to the life she exemplified.
A celebration of life will be held at the Rogue Valley Manor on December 5th at 2:00 p.m.
