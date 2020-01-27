Rene'e Princena has passed from her short battle with cancer on January 20th, 2020. Rene'e touched the lives of many families in the county. She cared for hundreds while working at the old hospital, Alpine House, Wallowa River House as well as several years of in home care and some years as the cook at Wallowa Preschool. Renee Princena was born 7/29/1965 in Richland Washington to Norman Schnell and Joella Wilson. She leaves behind her husband of 28 years, Ardan, her 3 sons Daxtyn, Cameron and Joseph, her daughter-in-law Paige and her two sisters, Robin and Norma Schnell, along with several nieces and nephews. Her absence will leave a large scar on the community and her smile and laugh will be missed. A Celebration of Life Ceremony for Rene'e will take place later in the year.
