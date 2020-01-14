Ruth Vernetta Wineteer was an independent woman who fearlessly pursued her dreams. She was born August 9, 1930 in Wilmington, California to Herbert L. Cole and Hazel M. Harding Cole. She had two older siblings, Richard and Dorella. One of her fondest memories growing up in southern California was spending summers fishing, hiking, and riding ponies at Big Bear with her family. Those times fostered in her a life-long love of the outdoors.
She married Ralph Wineteer in 1949 and they moved in 1956 with their three young children to Grants Pass, Oregon where they bought a dairy farm. Ruth raised her children there, was a farm wife and mother, shuttled cars for river guides, and worked as a veterinarian’s assistant, before embarking on a career as an insurance agent until she retired in 1992. She filled a special niche in insurance for recreational businesses in the Pacific Northwest, particularly for river guides, outfitters, and llama ranches.
After retirement, Ruth started a new chapter of adventures. She worked at three fire lookouts for the Forest Service on the Rogue River, then moved to Joseph, which became her home base for the next 25 years. She made many good friends there and participated in many community activities, including attending the Methodist Church, doing volunteer work for a service sorority, and participating in the Write Group. During this time, she bought a motorhome and spent several summers working at gift shops in Yellowstone National Park. Into her early 80s she still traveled the country in her motorhome, spending several winters in Arizona.
Ruth moved back to Grants Pass in March 2018 to be closer to family. She passed away in her sleep November 5, 2019 while living at The Bridge Assisted Living facility. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister; grandson, Eric Wineteer; and her favorite four-legged child, Cody. She is survived by her children — Gary, Marcia, and Craig, ex-husband Ralph, grandchildren — Jim Wineteer, Erin Gilpin Rose, Molly Wineteer, and Nicholas Wineteer, great-grandchildren — Bethany Forsyth, Jacob Wineteer, Madison Rose, James Oaks, and Wild Oaks, and great-great granddaughters — Annabelle, Arielle, and Alice. Ruth also leaves behind nieces and their families and many friends who were like family to her. A celebration of life will be held in Joseph in spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.