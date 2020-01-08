Stewart Lionel Hunt , a resident of Enterprise, Oregon, passed away on Monday 30th of December 30 at Wallowa Valley Senior Living.
He was born to Stewart F Hunt and Alice Pouliot Hunt, their first born, in Los Angeles,California.
Stewart attended Washington High School, and Harbor College. His employment for 35 years was with the City of Los Angeles at the Department of Water and Power, where he worked in the drafting department and achieved the recognition of being a checker.
Stewart discovered the scenic Wallowa Valley with his family and lifelong friends Bob and Willa Eytchison.
After many summer vacations to Wallowa Lake and campground, he finally achieved a dream of retiring in Enterprise,Oregon.
Stewart’s passion was his love for Ford trucks and particularly the Model T. Auctions, swap meets and salvage yards were often the backdrop for quality time spent with his family, grandchildren and good friends.
Stewart didn’t participate in many sports, but took up cross country skiing and riding his bicycle around country roads.
Stewart had a strong commitment to the Lord. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Enterprise. If you visited with him, you would see his love for his Lord. He would often break out in song reflecting his faith.
Stewart was in the US Army for a short while, and received an honorable discharge after an injury.
He is survived by his spouse, Jo Anne Garrison Hunt, son John Stewart Hunt, of Cypress, California, daughter Jeanette Marie Sams of Enterprise, Oregon, and son Gary Howard Hunt of Riverside, California. His sister Ruth Sundquist residing in Colorado, grandchildren: Ernest J Sams , Boise Idaho, Tiffany Sams Cox of Anaheim,California, Evan John Sams of Joseph, Oregon, Chadwick Leroy Sams of Scappoose,Oregon, and John Stewart Hunt Jr of San Diego, California. Great grandchildren: Jacob, Ethan, Eli of Boise, Idaho, Kalon Cox of Anaheim, California. Olive and London Sams of Joseph, Oregon, and Kendra and Kiera Sams of Scappoose, Oregon.
A memorial service in his honor will be held January 11 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Baptist church.
