Vern Gorsline Steward, 85, of Joseph, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at a local care facility. At his request, there will be no service.
Vern was born on March 6, 1934 in Baker, Oregon to Guy and Delsie (Gorsline) Steward. He resided in Gold Beach, OR; Monroe, OR; Eagle Point, OR and Joseph, OR. He attended Hermiston, High School, Monroe High School and later, Oregon State University, where he earned his Science Education and at University of Oregon where he earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. He was married to Carol Edna Hogans 1953-1997. He later married Shirley Steward and she passed in 2019.
Vern was a High School Principal for Monroe High School in 1956. There, he taught science and PE and coached football. He then worked at Eagle Point High School from 1957 -1969 and taught science, coached football and track. In 1969-1989, he was the Assistant Principal at Gold Beach High School. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cutting firewood, and taking walks. He was the President of the Gold Beach Lions Club.
Vern is survived by his children, Mike Steward (Sandy) and Mark Steward (Kerry) both of Douglas, WY; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Delsie; wife, Shirley and grandson, Taylor Steward.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
