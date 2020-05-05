Non-residents may fish and hunt in Oregon again beginning Tuesday, May 5.
Recreational clamming and crabbing will remain closed to non-residents until further notice.
ODFW is lifting the non-resident restrictions in line with some loosening of restrictions on outdoor recreation in the state and region.
Washington state will also reopen to most fishing on May 5.
Oregon and Washington will reopen salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River next week.
The states are holding a Joint State Hearing this week to set the reopener.
Due to concerns about increased travel to the coast during the summer months while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, crabbing and clamming will remain closed to non-residents for now.
Oregon residents who do not live on the coast should also not travel there to crab or clam when the Stay Home, Save Lives restrictions against travel are in effect. Beach access may also be closed.
“We want to thank non-residents for their understanding of the temporary closure,” said ODFW Director Curt Melcher. “We are also announcing a special refund policy for non-residents who purchased fishing license documents between April 6-15, which is about the time when Washington announced their extended closure of all hunting and fishing.”
All hunters and anglers are reminded to:
Check for access before you go. Fishing is open but the boat ramp or park where you want to go might be closed. ODFW does not control access to land or facilities it doesn’t manage so check with the land manager or facility owner where you want to go about what’s open.
Stick close to home. Don’t travel far to hunt or fish. Most places are closed to overnight camping/lodging.
Be prepared. Restrooms and other facilities may be more limited. Bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food, etc.
Buy your license online before you go.
Stay home if you are sick.
Avoid crowds. Go someplace else if your destination looks crowded.
Practice social distancing. Keep six feet between you and anyone who doesn’t live in your immediate household.
Wash your hands often. Keep up on personal hygiene and bring your own water, soap, and hand sanitizer with you.
Pack out what you pack in. Take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves and masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.