Starting July 31 Oregon Department of Transportation highway crews will be upgrading the deteriorating pavement along the Wallowa Lake Highway, OR82, between Enterprise and Joseph (city limits to city limits). The work includes a week and a half of asphalt resurfacing followed by a chip seal that will be applied two weeks later. The chip seal will take about two or three days and help extend the life of the road surface. No work will be performed during Chief Joseph Day’s event.
Expect up to 20-minute delays, reduced speeds, flaggers, and pilot cars directing single lane traffic through the work zones. During and after the chip seal work also expect loose rock on the roadway and minor delays during nighttime/early morning road sweeping. Please reduce speed and watch for construction activities in the area. Plan extra travel time and slow down to prevent loose rock from flying onto other vehicles. Crews will sweep the roadway, but expect some loose rock to be present for several days after chip seal.
We are asking highway users to keep farm equipment off the impacted highway sections during and up to two days after the chip seal operations. Local residents are also requested to adjust irrigation pivots and lawn sprinklers to avoid spraying water onto the roadway, as this creates problems for chip rock application.
To prevent chip rock adhesion problems due to animal waste on the roadway, ranchers are requested to advise ODOT Assistant Project Manager Dave Fletcher at 541-963-1327 (cell 541-786-3405) of any plans to move livestock on impacted highway sections in August (or if you have other questions).
We appreciate your support and cooperation during this paving operation.
For other eastern Oregon highway construction project information contact Tom Strandberg @ 541-963-1330, email: thomas.m.strandberg@odot.state.or.us or visit www.tinyurl.com/odot-region5. For update road conditions check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368
