Band Stage Solo/Duo Stage
12:30-1:15 p.m. Casey Kiser 12-12:30 p.m. Nevada Sowle
2:15-3:15 p.m. Bart Budwig 1:30-2:00 p.m. Bad Penny Ple. Makers
4:15-5:15 p.m. Caleb Klauder Band 3:30-4:00 p.m. Mise
6:15-7:15 p.m. Ural Thomas and Pain 5:30-6:00 p.m. Caleb Samples
8:30-10:00 p.m. Jon Cleary 7:30-8:15 p.m. Dom Flemons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.