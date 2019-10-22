A question that continues to baffle me is: How can people who consider themselves “conservative” maintain their support for Donald Trump?
Let’s take the notion of “conservative” first in the sense of being prudent or cautious in decision making. That used to be a hallmark of our political understanding of the idea: not to change anything too fast for fear of unknown or unintended consequences.
But Trump’s style of management is precisely the opposite of that. He flip-flops on trade and tariffs daily, so that farmers, manufacturers and retailers have no idea how to plan ahead. His foreign policy lurches back and forth, and in a single week we learn that he is making deals based on the willingness of other international leaders to provide dirt on his political rivals, even as he abruptly withdraws US troops from Syria and leaves our staunchest ally in the region — the Kurds — at the mercy of Turkey, Syria and Russia. And yet Trump continues to have the backing of farmers who suffer from his trade wars, and many veterans who watch our forces in Syria bomb our own bases there so that our munitions do not wind up in the hands of Assad and Putin.
There was a time not so long ago when Republicans led by Reagan would have been repulsed by the idea of an American president who spoke glowingly of getting “love letters” from a North Korean dictator, or who openly enabled the advances of a Russian strongman in Western Europe and the Mideast. What has happened to the “conservatives” who used to recognize the very real threat that Russia and her communist allies have posed to the United States ever since the Cold War began after World War II? These former hawks have gone strangely silent under Trump.
Or consider the “conservatives” who investigated Whitewater, a relatively obscure land deal in Arkansas some 30-odd years ago. They were supposedly all worked up about financial corruption at the highest levels of our government. Have they not noticed Trump’s flagrant disregard for the emoluments clauses of the Constitution, his refusal to release his taxes, his failure to put his assets into a blind trust or his ongoing efforts to peddle foreign influence by renting his office spaces and hotel rooms to the Saudis and the Chinese at exorbitant rates? And now he has the gall to book next year’s G7 Conference at one of his own Florida resort properties, while that Whitewater crowd says nothing?
Or then, there are the fiscal conservatives who used to lament federal deficits. Not a peep from them about Trump’s tax cuts sending the debt spiraling deeper, even in the midst of the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Eisenhower, who helped America pay down our debt from World War II by taxing wealthy Americans at a steep rate in the 1950s, must be rolling over in his grave.
And then there are the moral conservatives, like the Falwells, who founded a movement supposedly based on high Christian principles. Suddenly they couldn’t care less about a president who lies so often that he can’t tell truth from fiction, and who has a string of divorces, affairs and sexual assault and harassment allegations that would have made Hugh Hefner blush with shame.
And has bullying now become part of “family values” in the Trump era? If people don’t stand up against it, of course it has. In fact, at many of Trump’s rallies, his supporters appear to welcome his bullying as wantonly as he practices it. Name-calling has become his norm, and we are all worse off for it — especially our children and grandchildren.
So speak up, conservatives. What is it that you like about this type of leader? That he is “strong?” Is that really your idea of strength, in a husband, a father, or a community member?
Eighty years ago, “strongmen” took control of European countries because they made their people proud again, because they “stood up to” foreigners and because they made the trains run on time. True conservatives today should remember the lessons of that era, and should not ignore the warning signs of would-be tyrants today. In the United States, tyranny should always be opposed — never embraced — merely for the sake of “winning.”
Or maybe in today’s age of 24-hour reality TV and Twitter feeds, just having an Entertainer-in-Chief has become an end in itself. If so, even in the midst of a thriving economy, we are all much poorer as a nation.
John McColgan writes from his home in Joseph.
