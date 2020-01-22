Happy New Year! I hope that everyone had a good time, spent New Year’s Eve with friends and family and good food. Thought I would share just a few of the things that I’ve been keeping an eye on, for the start of this year, and in no particular order…
Virginia’s new gun laws and how this will play out with the populace and the courts. One interesting thing I read was the Virginia attorney general saying that the Second Amendment sanctuary status of counties and cities “have no legal effect.”
Does that also apply to the illegal immigrant sanctuary states or cities as well? One is a constitutionally guaranteed right and the other is not. We’ll have to see how this one plays out. I have a feeling that we will be seeing much the same happening here in Oregon.
The ongoing circus that is Washington, D.C. As of this writing, the impeachment trial has not started. For all the urgency that the Democrats stressed during the beginning, it sure has taken a long time to get the articles over to the Senate to get the trial started. This is the most lopsided impeachment yet. I think that it sets a VERY dangerous precedent and has important implications for the future of our republic. Definitely more to come on this subject
The stock market at almost 30K. Love him or hate him, you have to admit that our economy is booming. I set back and asked myself if I am doing any better than I was three years ago and the answer is an unqualified yes. How long it can last … no crystal ball here.
The U.S. killing of Qasem Soleimani. Iran has already militarily replied to that, but I don’t believe that it is over yet. We will also have to see how the internal protests over the downing of the Ukrainian 737 play out. This regime in Tehran has been a pain in the U.S.’s neck since 1979 and will continue to be, ’til the extremists’ mullahs have been overthrown.
Then, of course, we have all the normal political insanity that goes on with an election year. I think that 2020 will prove out to be, as the ancient Chinese curse goes, “a very interesting year.”
One final note. I and my fellow VFW officers were able to join Gladys Huffman in her 100th Birthday celebration, where we made her an honorary member of VFW Post 4307. She’s quite a lady.
I’m looking forward to just how all these things turn out. It’s going to be heck of a ride.
Respectfully,
