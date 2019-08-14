You probably noticed that the price of the Wallowa County Chieftain increased last week. The Chieftain’s per-copy news-stand price is now $1.50 instead of $1.00. The Chieftain would rather not increase its price, but the costs of paper, delivery, and simply keeping our doors open have increased. The good news is that our subscription rate, which went up by $5 per year for local delivery in June, will remain stable for the foreseeable future. We thank you for reading the Chieftain, the most reliable and accurate source of news in and about Wallowa County, and pledge to continue our 120-year-old tradition as one of the West’s most respected rural newspapers.
