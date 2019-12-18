I just spent the day decorating cookies with a bunch of kids at the VFW Post. Reminded me of holidays from years gone past. A day spent making a mess with cookies, rice crispy treats, and just about any other kind of sugary stuff that is not really good for you. Had a great time.
Don’t really have much to say this month… Not for lack of material. The circus in Washington is full of stuff I could write about. But I’m going to leave the politics and political talking points outside and just have a good day. I’m going to wish everyone a very unpolitically correct Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah, Happy Kwanza, Happy Winter Solstice, Happy/Merry whatever YOU chose to celebrate or not celebrate. And along with that I’m going to wish you and yours a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.
Respectfully, Kim Hutchison
