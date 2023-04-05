It was more than 60 years ago when the then-newly elected president of the United States, John F. Kennedy, told the nation “ask not what your country can do for you,” but “ask what you can do for your country.”

It is easy to switch out country and replace it with community, as in what can you do for your community, not what can your community do for you.

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

