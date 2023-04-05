It was more than 60 years ago when the then-newly elected president of the United States, John F. Kennedy, told the nation “ask not what your country can do for you,” but “ask what you can do for your country.”
It is easy to switch out country and replace it with community, as in what can you do for your community, not what can your community do for you.
In Wallowa County, numerous agencies and organizations that run on volunteer power and are in need of volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and backbone of organizations such as 4-H, Rotary, Soroptimist, the Wallowa County Humane Society, Building Healthy Families and many more.
If you think to yourself, “what can I do? I don’t have anything that an organization would want,” you’re wrong. Volunteers give as little as an hour a month. Some volunteers give several hours a month. Some volunteers volunteer just once a year.
There are also volunteers who volunteer for more than one organization. As the Red Cross (another volunteer organization) would say when it says the need for blood is great, the need for volunteers is great.
The benefits of volunteering are numerous. You make friends and enjoy the feeling that you are making a difference. Studies have shown that people who volunteer live a longer life with a greater quality of life. In some cases, students can earn school credit and volunteering helps build a resume.
April is National Volunteer Month, a time to recognize the efforts of volunteers in our community and across the nation, and the difference they make in our lives and the lives of others.
Here are just some of the agencies and organizations in Wallowa County who use volunteers and the ways people can volunteer:
• Oregon State University uses volunteer adult leaders to guide clubs for Wallowa County youths. If you enjoy working with youths and have knowledge of a subject that you could share with others, contact the Extension Service office to discuss how you can make a difference in a child’s life.
• The Wallowa County Humane Society needs foster homes for kittens, cats and dogs that are looking for their forever home. If you have room in your home and heart to take in a companion animal in need of a home while it waits to be adopted, this could be the volunteer opportunity you’ve been waiting for. The Humane Society also needs help in its retail shop. If this is of interest to you, stop by the shop and talk to them about it.
• Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is always looking for volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to seniors who are housebound. This is usually a once-a-week experience and takes just a few hours. However, the rewards are many when you see the smile on someone’s face when you hand them a hot meal and wish them a nice day. You may be the only person they will see all day.
• Community Connection is also looking for people interested in participating on its Senior Advisory Council, once every other month, a one-hour meeting to provide input on the senior center.
• Soroptimist International of Wallowa County needs volunteers to work in its retail shop, sorting donations and other tasks. This volunteer opportunity can be for as much time as you are willing and able to give. Training is available.
Other volunteer opportunities include the schools, the hospital, Chief Joseph Days, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, the Elks, Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, churches and the museums. The list of volunteer opportunities is seemingly without end.
Finally, to the many people who volunteer their time and energy to this community, we say “thank you.” We are grateful for all you do for your community and everyone who calls Wallowa County home.
———
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
