Insights into the two federal indictments of the former president can help those who still support him to better understand the charges and their factual basis.

If you get your news only from conservative social media posts and TV (Fox, Newsmax, OAN), you may have no idea what the real key facts and laws are in these indictments. Why? Because these news sources often restrict their coverage to what the former president says.

Carl Kiss is a mostly retired lawyer who lives in Enterprise.

