Hi, I’m Jack Parry, and I was the reporting intern at the Wallowa County Chieftain in Enterprise, Oregon this summer.
Over the past two months I have been taking notes, awkwardly introducing myself in public, reading, writing, and talking to people from Elgin to Joseph.
Even though it feels like the summer has flashed before my eyes, I’ve learned some pretty valuable lessons during this experience that I hope will guide me through the rest of my life.
When I first arrived in Enterprise as an eager writer, I quickly realized that my interview experience was extremely limited. In my brief time as a sports reporter in my previous sophomore year of college, I had only done interviews that were mandated at the end of games or set up through other people.
So, I set out to try and improve my long conversations with sources, and man on the street interviews. While I haven’t become a master at walking up to strangers just yet, sitting down and chatting with sources has become something I dearly enjoy.
But whether I was sitting down for an hour with the Enterprise Police Chief or just saying a quick hello on the street, I always wanted to make sure the people of Wallowa County understood I was going to provide them with the most truthful and useful information possible.
And the locals couldn’t have been nicer. To everyone I interacted with throughout my time I just want to say thank you. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to ask challenging questions, have real conversations and for showing me respect.
Another lesson I’ve learned on the job has been the ability to improve my own discretion. Working at a newspaper that has an editor who’s not in the office and just one other reporter, being independent has been crucial while on the clock.
Going out and finding the information for stories can be a complicated process, filled with many different plans depending on the information you get. In the beginning, I had problems listening to my instincts, which led to some stories not turning out the way I pictured them.
It can be scary to trust yourself when you are writing stories about pertinent information being read by local people when you grew up and live right next to a whole different ocean. On the job I went to my first rodeo, Fourth of July Parade and air show. So my gut feeling was sometimes confused.
However, as I’ve started to go with my notions more frequently, I’ve noticed an improvement in my data collection as pieces to the puzzle become a lot easier to see.
This leads me to my next skill I’ve honed over the last few months, the ability to be creative within the boundaries of the paper.
Coming from a sports beat reporting background, I’ve often experimented with the style of my journalism, using the creative writing side of my brain to illustrate plays or important moments.
After arriving at the Chieftain, I immediately struggled to adapt to writing local news articles.
While I may have had some frustrating realizations to start, I quickly began to find more and more ways in which I could be innovative without sounding repetitive.
Sometimes, it seems like the general public can turn away from hard news articles for being boring. But no matter the topic, my goal has been to provide the most interesting story possible with varying sentence structure, eloquent verbiage and a logical presentation of information.
This summer I would’ve been lost without my coworkers, so I want to thank my editor Jeff Budlong for his leadership after taking over just before I joined the paper. I also want to thank Bill Bradshaw and Cheryl Jenkins for keeping me company in the Enterprise office, and imparting some great wisdom.
Living in Le Grande this summer, I drove to the Enterprise office two times a week on Oregon Route 82, which was around two and a half hours roundtrip.
Some people would look at that commute and think that it would be miserable to do, even twice a week, but for me it was actually the opposite.
Riding on the route each time, I gasped at the expanding fields of hay near Imbler, Elgin, and Minam, before bending around mountains and being spit out into the Wallowa Valley alongside the beautiful Wallowa River. I looked around the quaint towns of Wallowa and Lostine before arriving in Enterprise, with the sometimes snow-peaked backdrop of the Wallowas behind me as I walked into the office. Something which suburban New Jersey just doesn't have.
This journey to and from work showed me that Wallowa County is a stunning oasis with a tight-knit community of passionate and hardworking people. This realization inspired me to do my very best to provide truthful, insightful and sometimes heartwarming stories to a deserving readership.
Thank you Wallowa County.
