I am very pleased to announce a new addition to the staff of the Chieftain: Jillian Hoefer has started work as our new reporter.

Hoefer, an Oregon native, graduated earlier this month from Eastern Oregon University with a bachelor’s degree in English/writing. She chose to attend EOU in part because both of her grandparents went to the school.

———

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at editor@wallowa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you