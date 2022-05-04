I’ve thought for a month now — since I submitted the paperwork on March 28 — about what to say in this space.
The words still elude me.
I guess I should begin with the fact that May 3 was my final day — and this edition my final one — as the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain, though my byline may still appear from time to time as a freelance contributor.
How to recount this time is something I will ponder for a while. Though I had editorial experience on an interim basis and experience as a sports editor, this was my first time as an editor.
As I look back, there are articles and editions we put out that I will be proud of for quite some time. There are stretches of good work we did that made it in the pages of the Chieftain, and made it to our website.
There are moments, too, that I would absolutely do over again given an opportunity. Moments of frustration (mostly at myself). Moments of disappointment. Of anger. Of confusion. Even of sadness.
In all of it, my hope is that we put out a product each week that reflected the community well and something that the community — meaning each one of you — could be proud of. There are times we did, but also times we didn’t.
It was definitely a time that taught me a lot, that grew me, that challenged me, that has helped further shape who I am.
In fact, the last year of my life has been seen through that sphere of growth, lessons and challenges — getting married, gaining two daughters in the process, trying to learn how to be a dad and how to balance work life and home life (which we all have to do) were just a few for me. Both — being an editor and a father — require full-time attention, and I certainly have had moments where I felt I could have done better in both arenas.
If I have learned anything in the last year, it is that I want to be a good representative of Jesus, a good husband, a good father and a good worker. Specifically to my role here, was I a good representative of my Lord? That is a question I have pondered often in recent weeks. Even as I write this, the question that comes to mind is “What does that look like as an editor?” I think, in part, it means working hard, telling the truth, standing on one’s convictions, showing kindness and gentleness to those I work with. As I reflect on hundreds of conversations, emails, phone calls, etc. over the last 18 months, I am certain there are some who I did not show this to. To them, I apologize and hope to gain your forgiveness.
To the readers, you have been gracious to take in this paper each week, to allow us into your home. You didn’t have to. For that, I am grateful. Thank you for working with me on stories, for patience as I tried to find my way in this role (often stumbling) and, as painful as it was at times, for holding my feet to the fire to cause me to reflect.
I also want to extend my gratitude to the staff, in office and across the company, that I have worked with. Specifically, thanks to Andrew Cutler, Karrine Brogoitti and Jennifer Cooney for considering me for this role and giving me an opportunity. I know there were many ups and downs in the 18 months, but I hope we can all reflect on it well.
There are still details for myself to work out in the weeks ahead, and I don’t know exactly how things may fall, but I know who does, and I am trusting him as I take this next step. I’m excited to see where it leads me.
God bless you all.
