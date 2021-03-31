The humbling but correct thing to do when you are in the wrong is to admit as much.
It’s even more humbling, though, in my opinion, to admit when you don’t know what a correct move is.
That is where I find myself currently in a situation in this paper.
Without going into too much detail, there have been some concerns raised from readers about the accuracy of some information included in a couple recent letters to the editor and columns, and suggestions made by readers about how to handle them.
One of the suggestions was brought forward a couple of months ago. To the individual who made it, know that a delay in considering them doesn’t mean they have been said “no” to. When you are wearing many hats, though, items do sometimes get moved to the back burner. If too many items get moved to the back burner, they eventually get knocked off the stove. That has, unfortunately, been the case here. I’m not saying that by way of excuse, as I have found making excuses never ends well. I’m simply stating that this is the reality. My intent is to get this suggestion placed back on the stove.
Improving the accuracy of the newspaper has been a goal of mine since coming into the role of editor about six months ago. It was something I took seriously when I was at The Observer as the sports editor. I take it just as seriously here.
We have had times of success in keeping facts straight, but also times where we have had some inaccuracies slip through. We’re human. We’re going to mess up. I mess up frequently.
That is where the accountability comes in — not only from those above me in the chain of command, but also from you, the reader.
Please understand that I have no desire in running conspiratorial information in this paper, as has been suggested.
But what has been stated as facts in a couple opinion pieces has been called out as conspiracy by some readers. That puts the onus back on me to be more diligent to see to it that what runs on every page — including our opinion page — is indeed accurate.
That also means being able to discern facts in a column from a writer’s opinion. This is easier said than done, believe it or not.
I’ve tended toward more leniency in allowing people to voice what they want in opinion pieces, and in that is where inaccuracies may have come through, and where a more thorough look is needed.
I try not to be a person who overreacts, but that is my tendency as a people pleaser. I want to make everyone happy. That is 100% impossible, especially in this role. I don’t want this to be an overreaction. My other tendency is either to back away from a challenge and allow myself to be overrun. That is not the call here, either. Instead, the proper call here is for me to double down, see what is being done incorrectly and fix it.
To those who have voiced concerns, know that I’ve heard and read them. I’ll be reviewing how each piece that runs in our paper’s opinion section is looked at, and maybe how facts are sourced in a column.
It won’t be perfect the first time. Not everything will be weeded out right away. I’m honestly not 100% sure yet what this change will look like, and that is the humbling part for me. I want to be right immediately, the first time, and be able to say, “I know with certainty how this will look.” I can’t say that just yet.
But as someone dedicated to the truth, my goal is to make sure what we run is indeed, truth. I do ask for a bit of grace as we look at this and make any necessary fixes so that the truth can indeed be all that runs here.
Ronald Bond is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain.
