Shown is one copy of the new 2022 Wallowa County Visitor Guide among more than 15,000 other that arrived at the Chieftain office last week. They are available now, and are in today’s edition of the newspaper.
We have several major projects we take on over the course of the year here at the Chieftain.
Easily the most daunting of all, though, is our annual Visitor Guide.
This is a major heft, one that requires an all-hands-on-deck mindset. And for good reason. It is a product that not only gets into the hands of our subscribers — they are inserted in today’s edition of the Chieftain, so get a copy if you are not a subscriber — but into the hands of thousands who visit the county throughout the year (hence the name).
The aim of the Visitor Guide (as is each edition of the Chieftain) is to inform. To give those embarking on a summer trip — whether it is their first time here or their 71st — ideas of activities they can undertake. It tells of the many popular events that come here each year (which, side note, it’s exciting that those events appear to be on schedule this year after two years of disruptions and/or cancellations due to the pandemic).
In addition to the information about what events are taking place and what activities can be done are several stories that dive a little deeper. One looks at the growth of the JB Railriders as it becomes a reason on its own to visit the county. Another digs into the recent happenings involving the Wallowa Band of the Nez Perce Tribe and its efforts to return home. A third looks at the next 75 years of Chief Joseph Days. And there is much more than just these.
Alongside the stories are dozen of vibrants ads for numerous businesses in the county — and if they were not a part of it, there is no way this product would happen.
I will say, from a personal standpoint, it was impressive to arrive to the office last week and see two pallets containing between them more than 15,000 copies of the Visitor Guide to disperse through the county in the coming weeks and months. We are quite pleased with the way it turned out, and we hope you are as well. And, we hope that the information inside is informative, not only to those coming here this year to visit, but also to our loyal subscribers.
If you are a business who would like to have a box of visitor guides to give out, please reach out at editor@wallowa.com.
Ronald Bond is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain.
