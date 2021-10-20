When was the last time you ate a meal with your family — the kind where everyone sits down at the table at the same time to eat together?
It’s really hard these days, what with different work schedules (kids and adults), after-school sports and extracurricular activities and meetings. Yet, there are many reasons why researchers say people who eat together eat better, enjoy better relationships and do better in school.
Eating together can happen at any meal according to Jill Ladd, MPH, a contributor for HealthLinkBC, a British Columbia website. If you are not used to eating together as a family, start small. Maybe you can only make one meal once a week to start. It might be Sunday breakfast or Thursday dinner, and that’s OK. You can build on your successes.
Try to incorporate as much healthy food as possible. Studies have shown people who eat together tend to eat more fruits and vegetables.
Encourage family members to get in on the meal planning and preparation. Children who are involved with meal planning and making a meal are more prone to eat the food they make and try different foods. Children of all ages are capable of doing tasks to help in the kitchen. Young children can wash lettuce and other vegetables or set the table. Older children can grate cheese for a pizza, roll out the dough or pick herbs from the garden.
Meals do not have to be made entirely from scratch. Why stress about preparing everything you put on the table from scratch? If all you do is heat up some soup and make toast, it’s still dinner, right? The point is spending time together.
Cooking is a great way to connect with family members, teach simple cooking techniques and food safety. Everyone should wash their hands with warm, soapy water before beginning meal preparation. If you have young or inexperienced cooks in the kitchen, supervision is key. Cuts and burns are a sure way to turn a fun activity into a not-so-fun activity really fast.
If some foods are new to children, don’t force them (or bribe them) to try the food, though gentle encouragement to try something new is a positive approach. According to child nutritionist Ellyn Satter, author of “Child of Mine” and “How to get your child to eat ... but not too much,” children generally make seven attempts at touching, putting a new food in their mouth, chewing it and spitting it out before they get around to swallowing it.
Parents are good role models here. You can use mealtime to teach your children what you want them to say when they don’t want a particular food. For example, “No, thank you,” or “I don’t care for any, thank you,” are good approaches to try. “Yuck!” works, too, but the cuteness factor is short-lived.
Help children know how much food to take and when they have had enough. Do not encourage membership in the Clean Plate Club. This teaches children to overeat and overrides their bodies’ natural cues that tell them when they have had enough food.
Eating together is about connecting. This means TVs, cellphones, computers and all other screens are turned off. It is a time to teach children about family values and traditions, to hear about everyone’s day. Keep the conversations upbeat and positive. Schedule the tough or disciplinary conversations for a later time.
Ask open-ended questions (questions which require more than a “yes” or “no” or “OK” answer) as conversation starters to get the table talk going. Questions such as, “What is the best thing that happened to you today and why?” or “If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be and why? What would you eat?” may get more of a response than the generic, “How was your day today?”
There are also social and health benefits of eating together. For teenagers who participate in family mealtime, there tends to be less alcohol, drug and cigarette use. Teens do better in school and there is less disruptive behavior at school and less negative behavior in general. Students get better grades and do better on tests.
For all family members, eating together establishes healthy eating patterns and people who eat together tend to maintain a healthy weight.
For all these reasons, eating together is good for your health and your family’s health. For more information, or ideas on how you can start eating together and eating better, go to www.foodhero.org.
