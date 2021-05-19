Cheese, salsa, strawberries, asparagus, eggs — they don’t seem to have very much, if anything, in common, do they? May is Salad Month and the nice thing about the foods just listed is that they are also foods highlighted for the month of May and they can all be incorporated into a healthy salad, either separately or altogether on a bed of greens, as an entire meal.
On their own — strawberries, asparagus, eggs, cheese and salsa (either tomato or fruit-based) — contain many vitamins and nutrients that make them an important part of a well-balanced and nutritious diet. Combined with greens such as spinach or Romaine lettuce, they become flavor- packed salads.
For example, strawberries contain vitamin C, fiber, manganese and potassium. They are also low in calories and are sodium free. The vitamin C in strawberries helps the body heal cuts and bruises. Strawberries should be stored in the refrigerator and will last about five days. Strawberries are a perishable fruit and should be used soon after purchase.
The berries should not be washed prior to use; washing encourages spoilage. Before using, place them in a colander under cold running water for a minute or two and drain; pat dry with a paper towel. When selecting berries, avoid ones that are moldy or have spots on them. Berries can be sliced and added to a green or fruit salad.
Although strawberries can be found in the store all year, they are at their peak of flavor and ripeness in season, spring and summer. Strawberries can be grown by home gardeners and also be purchased at farmers markets and fruit stands. Oregon is famous for its many varieties of strawberries, and depending on the variety they are available in stores from approximately mid-May through September.
Asparagus, another spring vegetable (though both strawberries and asparagus can be found in grocery stores year-round, both are usually more expensive when out of season) contains vitamin B6, calcium, zinc and magnesium. It, too, is low in calories and high in fiber. Asparagus is good steamed and eaten as part of a cold salad plate or side dish. Asparagus is also good roasted with a little olive oil, salt and pepper. Steamed asparagus, once cooled, can be sliced and added to a green salad with cold, diced chicken and other vegetables for a dinner salad.
Eggs — hard boiled, poached or fried — can all be added to a salad for a quick, nutritious meal. Keeping hard-boiled eggs on hand in the refrigerator saves time, too. Eggs are a good source of protein and contain iron, vitamin E and are a source of choline, which is important for a healthy nervous system and metabolism. Eggs are nutrient-dense and relatively low in calories (only about 77 calories per egg). Frying eggs adds calories due to the added oil used for frying.
Cheeses, from cheddar to Swiss, blue to mozzarella, although high in fat, also contains calcium which is a nutrient used to build strong bones and teeth. Cheese is also a source of protein, vitamin A and B12, and nutrients zinc, riboflavin and phosphorus. Some cheeses can even be made at home. Cheese is also high in sodium, and some people cannot tolerate the lactose found in cheese (a dairy product). These people have a condition called lactose intolerance. When they consume dairy products they experience gastric distress and abdominal discomfort.
Cheese can be shredded or cubed and added to green salads to turn them into main dish meals.
Fruit or vegetable based salsas lend themselves to dressings and dips to accent salads or raw vegetables for a healthful snack tray. With the addition of a little mayonnaise or sour cream, salsas become more than just something in which to dip a corn chip.
Feel free to experiment with different combinations of cheeses, fruits, vegetables and eggs to see what new salads you can create for nutritious spring time meals. For more recipes or salad ideas visit www.foodhero.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.