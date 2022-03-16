March is National Nutrition Month and National Frozen Food Month. What do the two have in common? A great deal, it seems.
A month devoted to nutrition reminds us of the importance of eating a balanced diet of fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy products, whole grains and lean sources of protein. These five food groups provide all the essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids needed for health.
However, there are myths associated with some of these food groups. One involves fruits and vegetables. Are fresh fruits and vegetables more nutritious than frozen? Isn’t fresh better? The short answer is no. Fresh, frozen, dried or in 100% juice form, it all matters according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25.
When we speak of nutrition, what exactly does that mean? How much we eat each day, from each of the food groups varies depending on several factors — age, gender, height and weight and how active a person is during the day.
Again, according to the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, this generally means three cups of low- or nonfat dairy a day (or ounce equivalents). This would be a cup of milk or an ounce and a half of cheese, for example. For grains, it is 5-10 ounces for males and 6-8 ounces for females (an ounce is equivalent to a slice of bread). For fruits it means 1½-2 cups for females and 2-2½ for males. With vegetables it is 2½ cups for females, and 3-4 cups for males. Finally, with protein it is 5-7 ounces for males and 4-6½ ounces for females of lean meat, chicken, fish, nuts or dried beans, or ounce equivalents (for example, an ounce of meat or one egg is equal to 1 ounce of protein).
Now, back to the question of whether fresh is better than frozen. In addition to being nutritious, frozen foods are convenient. Frozen fruits and vegetables can often be found on sale, too, at certain times of the year. Because they are often processed close to where they are picked or harvested, they retain their vitamins more than fruits or vegetables that must travel many miles to their store destinations losing quality and nutrition content. Frozen foods, if not over-cooked, look much the same as they did when harvested.
According to Nicola Shubrook, registered dietitian, in an article for www.bbcgoodfood.com, there are many benefits to frozen produce, health and otherwise.
For one, she says, because produce is flash frozen within a few hours of being harvested it is almost like-for-like to its fresh counterpart. The small variations between fresh and frozen are negligible. Since some vegetables are blanched (briefly cooked) before freezing, many phytonutrients (carotenoids, for example) are retained, although sugar and salt levels may be a little higher with frozen food vs. fresh, she states.
Shubrook goes on to say that freezing is a long-term method used to extend the life of fresh produce, making it a healthy alternative since freezing does not require the addition of other ingredients or preservatives. Though it is a good idea to check commercially frozen items for added sugar or salt, she said.
Freezing food also makes it more accessible during the months fresh produce is not available, which means those nutrients can be accessed year-round. Studies suggest that people who incorporate frozen produce into their diets tend to eat more fruits and vegetables.
Typically, though not always (shoppers should look for sales on frozen foods), frozen foods are less expensive than their fresh equivalent, especially out-of-season produce, such as peaches in December. There is minimum waste making, it’s more cost effective and accessible to more people.
Also, frozen fruits and vegetables are easier to prepare and can be a time-saver for busy households. There is no washing, chopping, peeling or cutting needed. They are fast to cook, if not over-cooked are visually appealing (retaining their shape and color) and are a convenient choice for a healthy diet.
Frozen fruits and vegetables are recognized as safe for most people. If people are allergic to a certain fruit or vegetable, they will experience a reaction to that fruit or vegetable whether it is fresh or frozen, thus it should be avoided.
Whatever form you choose to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your diet — fresh, frozen, canned, dried or 100% juice — they’re all healthy choices and they all matter.
For more information on nutrition and food groups specifics go to www.myplate.gov. or www.foodhero.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.