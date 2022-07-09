From watermelons to berries — blackberries, raspberries and blueberries — hot dogs and ice cream, July is a month full of tasty food choices that make summer a time for special occasions and celebrations such as family reunions, parties and backyard barbecues. July is also National Picnic Month.
A picnic can be as simple or as ornate, as planned or as spontaneous as a person wants. Either way, safety and organization are important. Believe it or not, there is a way to pack and organize a picnic basket or hamper. In fact, some say there is an art to packing for a picnic outing.
Let’s start with organization and packing. Before packing begins, there is some preparation that will help make your picnic a success, starting with some basics such as a blanket (if you are sitting on the ground) or a tablecloth if you opt for a picnic table at a park. Next, consider a hamper or picnic basket, a wine or bottle opener for beverages, wipes to wash hands, cloth or paper napkins, a cutting board, serving spoons, plates, portable condiments, a trash bag, salt and pepper/seasonings, a folding knife for slicing, cutlery and toothpicks to spear those olives or other nibbles. Instead of transporting the original containers of condiments (i.e., mustard and catsup), which take up valuable space, measure them out into smaller containers.
A small first-aid kit is a good idea to bring along; it is hoped you won’t need it, but cuts and scrapes do happen, as do bug bites. Also, if anyone in your party is allergic to bee or wasp stings, remember an anaphylaxis kit such as an EpiPen. And don’t forget the sunscreen — even for cloudy days.
The destination is another part of planning the successful and fun picnic excursion. Wallowa County has many locations that lend themselves to a picnic including, but not limited to, the state park at the lake. Other locations to check out include the city parks — Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa. Even a pullout by the river, if there is a grassy area far enough away from the road can serve as a picnic spot.
The menu is probably the most fun of all to plan for a picnic. There are so many recipes to choose from, websites to consult and magazines to look through for ideas, it is hard to know where to begin.
As with preparation and destination, food runs the gamut from cold fried chicken to a variety of salads (pasta, potato, veggie and fruit), with rolls and desserts rounding out the menu. Of course, there’s also deviled eggs, too, and appetizers such as cured olives, cheese plates and vegetable platters with assorted dips. And don’t forget the chips. The world of picnic fare is seemingly endless. Beverage choices abound, too. There are now a variety of sodas, iced teas in several summer flavors, juices and flavored waters. For a refreshing summer picnic beverage try adding sliced fruit such as oranges or limes, or cucumbers, to water with ice and taking it along in a thermos jug.
Once you have decided on the menu, next comes the preparation for packing. As with any food-related activity, food safety is important. The rule about keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold also applies to picnics. Hot foods should be kept at a constant temperature at or above 140 degrees Fahrenheit until serving time and cold foods should be kept at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit before serving. Foods should be returned to their respective hot and cold temperatures and containers within two hours of serving to avoid the development of bacteria which causes food-borne illnesses.
The use of cold packs, or ice in bags, in coolers can keep cold foods cold. Foods that need to be kept hot can be placed in insulated thermoses or carriers; this may apply more to picnics in the cooler, fall months than the hotter summer months. Depending on the weather, though, picnics can happen in any season.
Packing a picnic basket or hamper and a cooler is simple and easy. Heavy foods go in first and softer foods go on top. This will keep the softer foods, such as sandwiches or cakes and desserts from being crushed by the heavier foods such as bowls of salads. Using reusable containers helps to protect food, ensuring things arrive intact and can also help maintain appropriate temperature. Reusable containers to pack food, instead of using foil or plastic wrap, also has the advantage that your foods won’t leak before arrival.
After a picnic of fun, good food, good friends and beverages, don’t forget to be a responsible picnicker and pack out your trash. Often overlooked, a few trash bags will make clean up a fast and easy task. You can use one for garbage, one for dirty dishes and one for recyclables such as cardboard, soda cans and glass.
Not all picnic destinations come with potable water — water that is safe for human use. This is where a supply of disposable wipes or premoistened paper towels from home come in handy to wipe sticky hands, wipe up spills, clean hands before eating and after packing up the garbage before heading for home. A bottle of hand sanitizer is an added benefit.
Wherever your next picnic takes you, and whatever your menu, with a little planning, and following a few simple suggestions, your next picnic will be a sure success and you will be a veteran picnicker in no time.
