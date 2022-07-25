Maria Tye

My name is Maria D. Tye and I am the commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa. I’ve been with the American Legion for 26 years.

I hail from the Houston-Galveston area in Texas. I am researching our American Legion post's history in Wallowa County. Please join me twice a month and you will learn with me. History buffs you will enjoy it, and there might be some of ya’lls ancestors in our column.

Maria D. Tye is the new commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.

