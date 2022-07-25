My name is Maria D. Tye and I am the commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa. I’ve been with the American Legion for 26 years.
I hail from the Houston-Galveston area in Texas. I am researching our American Legion post's history in Wallowa County. Please join me twice a month and you will learn with me. History buffs you will enjoy it, and there might be some of ya’lls ancestors in our column.
The American Legion held its first meeting on March 15-17, 1919 in Paris, France. This was the year it officially began, and our American Legion held the first caucus in St. Louis on May 8-10, 1919. American Legion posts sprung up all over the United States. The national convention was held in November 1919, and the American Legion Kruse Post 72 held its first meeting on Dec. 1, 1919.
We have been reading a lot of Kruse Post 72’s history through the meeting minutes books. The nominations for temporary officers were as follows: W.D. Butler for commander, John E. Schaut for vice commander and John H. Bratton for adjutant. These where temporary positions until the charter was received. The annual dues were $1.50, and the post was to keep $1.50 from each of the dues.
This is a tiny bit of insight on Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa. We have had three posts in Wallowa County. I will let ya’ll know more so keep reading this column and you will learn more of our American Legion history in relation to our county and our veterans as well. Wallowa County is a highly patriotic place.
---
Maria D. Tye is the new commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
