The American Legion holds a convention each year in different states and is a worldwide organization. I just got back from this year’s, which was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

I hadn’t been to a convention for more than 11 years, so it was very interesting. I thought it would be a bit boring but, much to my surprise, the resolutions were very timely. The importance of these resolutions are very real. These resolutions, which when agreed to are written and rewritten, as are all important documents, are then sent by the American Legion to Congress.

———

Maria D. Tye is the new commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.