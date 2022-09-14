The American Legion holds a convention each year in different states and is a worldwide organization. I just got back from this year’s, which was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
I hadn’t been to a convention for more than 11 years, so it was very interesting. I thought it would be a bit boring but, much to my surprise, the resolutions were very timely. The importance of these resolutions are very real. These resolutions, which when agreed to are written and rewritten, as are all important documents, are then sent by the American Legion to Congress.
It is very importand for all of us who believe in our democratic form of government. We are all important and need to support patriotism, the values of education and the future of all our generations to know what some have fought for to ensure we have those rights.
It is time once again for all of us to stand up for our country, our religious freedom, freedom of speech and to preserve our way of life.
The American Legion in Wallowa County has a rich history of patriotism. When I arrived here in 2014, I was immediately drawn to the love this county has for quilting.
The carefully sewn stitching from our hearts and our fingers is precious. Let us not ignore the importance of what our hearts and hardworking hands have held on to. We are a quilt, a nation of free people carefully sewn together. We must stand up for our God-given rights, read your newspapers and pay attention to the actions of our local governments because they are a part of us. They are here to represent us.
The American Legion needs all of us to help preserve our way of life. This American quilt is not machine made. The threads and fabrics are put together with much love as is our country and it belongs to us all. Join us in keeping abreast of what we represent and support our American Legion.
Check out the websites, learn of our programs to help instill our country’s values. Support our Oratorical Scholarship Program, a program for high school students with up to $25,000 in scholarship monies.
The terrible thunderstorm that happened in the city of Wallowa did much damage, and our post building is in need of roof repair. If you can help the American Legion Post, Kruse Post 72, which started in December 1919, with repairs, contact me at 281-786-5402.
For God and country.
———
Maria D. Tye is the new commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.