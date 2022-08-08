The history of the three American Legion posts in Wallowa County is leading to a lot of historical information. The Posts started in 1919 were the Chief Joseph Post in Enterprise and the Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.

The Chief Joseph post building burned down in the 1950s and the third post is Wallowa Lake Post 157 in Joseph, which was charted in 1953. There is mention of the Chief Joseph Post in the meeting minutes referring to it as the post in Enterprise. I was speaking to Mike Teece, Commander of the Wallowa Post 157, and he will be assisting me in obtaining information.

———

Maria D. Tye is the commander for Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.