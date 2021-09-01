Even for those who love their businesses and aren’t that excited about retiring, most will need to pass it on at some point. Most business owners have, at best, only a vague idea of how to plan their exits properly. Or they make assumptions about their financial futures that may or may not be valid.
Over the years, I have seen numerous agriculture-based clients make costly mistakes when creating their transition blueprints. Here are five of the most typical errors I see when reviewing exit strategies for my self-employed and small business owner clients.
It would be best if you could avoid these common mistakes made by other self-employed people.
Most business owners have only a superficial idea of how they want their business succession to play out. Many are failing to plan at all. While retirement consultants consider exit plans essential, only around 52% of businesses have one. When you factor in self-employed professionals like dentists and doctors, along with mom-and-pop type companies, that number drops even lower. Businesses with written exit plans often fail to update them regularly and are relegated to back-burner status.
They are making too many assumptions about the exit process. Most business owners make a lot of assumptions when it comes to the succession process. For example, many agriculture-based entrepreneurs assume that they will be able to sell their ranch quickly and easily and at the perfect time when the market is “hot.” Or, they assume that someone in their family, a son, daughter or grandchild, will want to run the business after retiring. Even if a family member does want your business, they may not have the qualifications, or skill sets or financing to run it successfully. It’s a sad fact the majority of family-owned businesses do not make it past the third generation.
Many business owners are “too busy” to prepare. When I talk to ranchers, it always amazes me how many of them are poorly organized, with so-so financial records. Often, they cannot locate critical documents, insurance policies, tax records or receipts. To create an efficient transition plan, a degree of organization is necessary. Otherwise, you risk overlooking critical data that can turn your transition into a nightmare instead of a smooth, efficient process.
Your plans for retiring from the ranch should never surprise the important people in your life. Oftentimes failing to include their spouse and family in each stage of planning. An owner’s decision to exit his business may involve their employees, suppliers and family members. This occurrence also directly impacts their spouses, and few consider the tax landmines. As you sit down with your adviser, you want to include all affected parties in the conversation.
There’s often a failure to allow for the time it takes to exit successfully. Some people think that leaving their ranch will be as simple as putting a “For Sale” sign in the front yard or listing it with an experienced ranch broker. The reality is that it takes time to assemble a team of CPAs or tax specialists, legal advisers, retirement and income planners to ensure you get the best possible outcome. It will help if you don’t plan your transition haphazardly or when you are in emotional distress.
Summing it up. If you are selling your ranch, farm or ag business, you should begin putting your succession plan together as soon as you can. When you have an established, written course of action before circumstances force you to exit, you will make better decisions when the time comes.
You will be able to avoid many of the headaches associated with retiring from a small company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.