About six months ago, EO Media Group — the Oregon company that owns the Wallowa County Chieftain and other newspapers around the state — approached me with an intriguing offer: Would I be interested in serving as the interim editor of the Chieftain?

I was. Three years before, I had been laid off as the editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Albany Democrat-Herald as part of a cost-cutting move. (The fact that I was editor at both papers at the same time can be attributed to a previous cost-cutting move.) After my layoff, I launched a freelance career that was moving forward in fits and starts, as freelance careers tend to do. The notion of getting back to work at a newspaper was appealing and, to be frank, there also was a certain appeal to having a somewhat steady cash flow, as you freelancers out there likely can appreciate.

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.

