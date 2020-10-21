The first election I remember is Eisenhower in 1952. I was 10, and because my parents were Republicans — although politics was never much of a subject in our house — I wore an “I Like Ike” button. Our fifth-grade class trooped to Mrs. Drummond’s house to watch the inauguration.
Through high school and much of college, my interests were sports, social life, finding a major and then finding good books and thinkers. I was more interested in the history of political thought than I was in politics.
Jack Kennedy started to change that — and then he was gone, and we all hung on and wondered what we had lost. In 1964, as I was graduating college, there was a new presidential election: Lyndon Johnson vs. Barry Goldwater. Johnson said we would be in danger of initiating a nuclear war if we elected Barry Goldwater. I remember soberly and seriously calling my father to tell him that.
I voted for Johnson — by mail, because I was at college and at that time college students were required to register at “permanent” addresses. Johnson won, of course, and, ironically, let us slide further into the quicksand of Vietnam. I went into JFK’s Peace Corps (voting by mail from Turkey) and came home to march against the war. Vietnam erased any ideas I had of a Foreign Service career.
All these years later, I’ve come to see Johnson differently. Yes, he was an arm-twisting SOB who lived on the edges of proper conduct, but he was also the president who killed his own Democratic Party in the South in order to pass the Civil Rights Act. He gave us more Civil and Voting Rights legislation, Medicare and Medicaid, Work Study, Head Start and more.
And we now know that the gruff Texan who held his beagle by the ears, showed his gut scars in public and pulled out of a run for a full second term, was a hard-nosed politician on race and poverty. And we know that his Civil Rights legislation and work to address poverty came from personal experience teaching poor Mexican kids right out of college during the Depression.
“Somehow you never forget what poverty and hatred can do when you see its scars on the hopeful face of a young child,” he said.
He wrapped the plight of the Negro with that of his old students, and although he never thought he’d have the chance to help them, he did: “And I’ll let you in on a secret: I mean to use it.” LBJ twisted arms, and Congress passed the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
———
When I landed in Wallowa County in 1971, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by a wide margin. All county offices were partisan, and mostly held by Democrats. Long-time Clerk Marjorie Martin and Treasurer Nora Anderson were Democrats. U.S. Congressman Al Ullman from Baker was a Democrat, and chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Hard-nosed realtor Pearl Engle ran the local Democrats and hosted fundraisers for Ullman.
Things were changing however, and the old coalition of Roosevelt New Dealers — big-city labor, rural farmers and small-town voters who’d benefited from commodity and electrification programs — was breaking down. In Wallowa County and across rural America, the new environmental movement promoted unpopular regulations, but more than that, brought a kind of urban smugness about natural resources to people who worked on the land.
And then President Reagan came into office with the cry that government isn’t the answer, but the problem. That pretty well turned the switch on party registrations in Wallowa County.
———
I ran for county commissioner in the late ‘70s and didn’t make it through the Democratic primary. A rancher friend asked me how old I was.
“Thirty-six,” I said, and he told me to wait 10 years and they’d elect me. By 46, I was deep into kid raising and ran for the Enterprise School Board instead. I beat back a write-in campaign that said I was going to spread abortions and other bad things through our school like topsy. I won that and another election.
School boards are hard work — I think we should all take our turns at them or at other local offices. It’s where rubber meets road and party affiliations don’t make a damn. County commissioner and other county offices are no longer partisan, and I think that’s right. I voted for Mike Hayward when he was a Republican and when it was nonpartisan. I’d vote for him again — even if he ran for Congress.
And I’d vote for him by mail, as I’ll vote this year. Seems “Rs,” “Ds” and “Is” in Oregon can agree on that one part of elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.