The Friday tornado that started at the Wallowa River canyon mouth, traveled over Bear Creek and settled hard in Wallowa made that town and the “lower valley” the center of state and local news.

“Lower Valley … Wallowa …” passed through on the way to Wallowa Lake, Hells Canyon and Joseph galleries, passed over in the local news. I called Wallowa friends to check on them, their cars and houses and the longhouse and arbor on the Nez Perce Homeland grounds. My dog Skye and I drove down and around town, out Bear Creek for a short hike and back down Lower Diamond Creek Road.

———

Rich Wandschneider is the director of the Josephy Library of Western History and Culture.

