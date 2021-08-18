In my column last month, I tried to pull together 50 years on Main Street in Wallowa County — and in the end, I misled some people. Here are the misleading words: “I can’t leave without saying that the most satisfying best part of the 50 years is the way we are now getting along with the Nez Perce.”
For someone who has lived by the pen — and typewriter and computer screen — for much of my working life, that line was, at best, ambiguous. Was it my last column? Was I leaving the county? In my mind I had rambled on over the 50 years in memory, and, totally caught up in all the people and events I’d missed, I was leaving that extra-long column behind. It was an apology for the misses — but not a promise to quit writing or quit the county.
About leaving, I’m reminded of two greetings to newcomers 50 years ago. First, we were told that coming into the county over the Minam grade gave us two options. One, we could just drop our wallets and whatever was in them off at the top of the hill, and turn around and go home, wherever that was. Two, “come on in,” realizing that whatever was in the wallet would soon get eaten up, and that we might find a way to survive, but we’d never be able to afford to leave.
The second greeting was to tell me that being a native required at least four generations in the county. Being 28 and a bit smart-alecky, I remember telling some pie-baking grange ladies that I’d just come from the East Coast, where native meant being able to trace roots to the Mayflower, and before that I was in Turkey, where being native meant dirt. In the first acknowledgement that I was in Indian country, I suggested that the only true old-timers here must be Nez Perce.
About writing: I came here in 1971 with a job with the Extension Service; I worked with my best boss ever, Chuck Gavin, for five years. During that time, I dreamed of becoming a writer. I sent stories of high school baseball and the Kurdish and Turkish people I’d lived and worked with as a Peace Corps volunteer to magazines big and small.
After five years in the courthouse with Gavin, we opened the Bookloft across Main Street. I’d make my living with other people’s words while I continued to write myself. There were glimmers of hope — a few short pieces published in magazines and newspapers you’ve likely never heard of, and once, an invitation to send another story to the New Yorker. They’d liked my baseball story, but it “wasn’t quite right” for them. I sent another, and another, and each time the rejection letters got shorter and less personal.
Bob Evans was a good customer at the Bookloft, a drummer in local bands, and all at once the editor at the Chieftain. Bob had seen my letters to the editor and occasional writings in the paper, and he asked me to write a column twice a month. He thought I should call it “Main Street,” because an old-timer named Ben Weathers had written one called “50 Years on Main Street” a long time ago — and Weathers’ old office and sign happened to be in the Bookloft building. He’d pay me $25 a month for two columns, and ask the poet of Prairie Creek, Betty Cornwell, to do the same. Thanks, Bob!
In 1988, with help from Alvin Josephy, a good summer customer who’d become a friend and mentor, with Kim Stafford, a poet in the Wallowa School in 1978 who’d also become a friend, and with a gaggle of local word lovers including Elizabeth Oliver, Eve Slinker, Don Green, Marylin Krueger, Frank Conley and Janie Tippett — and I’ve surely missed important ones — we launched Fishtrap. It would celebrate Western writers and writing in the West. It did, and still does.
In my 20-plus years directing Fishtrap, my own writing turned to grants, press releases and letters to writers about coming to Fishtrap. And when I moved to the Josephy Center with Alvin’s books in 2003, I kept writing them — only now the letters were emails, and most of the grants are online. I began writing/creating other things too. With experience at the fledgling Nez Perce Homeland in Wallowa and with Alvin looking over my shoulder, I’ve been putting together Indian exhibits and writing a blog about history and Indians for the last dozen years.
I never made or saved enough money to leave the county — if I’d wanted to; and I’ve been able to keep learning about the Nez Perce and to keep writing. I’ll keep at it as long as you keep reading.
