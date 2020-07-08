A friend from Wallowa County got sick in March with stomach pains, cough, headache and muscle aches, followed by shortness of breath for three additional months. He did not seek medical care but wondered if he had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.
On June 17, during his annual physical, he requested the COVID-19 antibody test. The result came back June 24.
This column overviews the human immune system’s response to infection, and immunology testing. The goal is to help you ask informed questions of your health care provider.
Background: The Immune Response
The figure shows a hypothetical immune response to infection by SARS-CoV-2. Beginning at left, the blue line shows increasing viral concentrations following initial infection and during an asymptomatic stage, followed by onset of symptoms such as fever and cough. The green line shows the appearance of an antibody to SARS-CoV-2 called immunoglobulin M (IgM). IgM contributes to a decline in SARS-CoV-2 during the infection and convalescence period. The red line shows appearance and the persistence of a second immunoglobulin (IgG) that hopefully will provide immunity to reinfection.
What are the implications of the figure?
IgG and IgM concentrations in blood can be measured and are the basis of testing whether an individual has been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.
In addition, immunology tests are not used to diagnose active infection since immunoglobulins do not appear for as many as 10 days following infection.
Immunology tests can estimate prior infection rates for the population. This was the basis for the astonishing report from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention on June 25 that for every known case of COVD-19 there were approximately 10 times that many unknown infections. Infection prevalence in the U.S. may be 7% of the population, or around 20 million citizens.
Approximately 40% of infected persons are asymptomatic. Before an antibody response, they may infect others through activities such as talking, singing or attending political rallies.
Finally, SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus to humans. There are many remaining questions, such as:
● An experimental vaccine was reported on July 2 to elicit a greater antibody response in volunteers than infected symptomatic patients. Will these vaccines be proven to be safe and effective? The world is waiting for this evidence.
● Do antibodies in patients provide immunity to reinfection? Dr. Anthony Fauci has said, “It’s ‘reasonable’ to assume those with coronavirus have a form of immunity.”
● If the immune response prevents reinfection, what is the duration of prevention?
● Can a positive test result “certify” that a person can return to work and safely engage in other activities with little likelihood of becoming reinfected?
● Will serum with antibodies from post-infected patients (convalescent sera) prove useful for treatment or prophylaxis of COVID-19?
The early antibody tests were often unreliable. The CDC study reported the test was accurate (few false positive or false negative results), and the Food and Drug Administration is certifying similar reliable tests. The test result for my friend was “nonreactive” for IgG and IgM — a negative test result.
False negative results for this test are less than 1%. It is extremely unlikely he had a COVID-19 infection and he has no immunity.
The bottom line?
New information regarding antibody testing will be coming at a rapid pace.
Your health care practitioner is the best person to advise you as to its possible value in your care.
