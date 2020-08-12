One of the most challenging aspects of life with COVID-19 is information management. It’s hard to find time to blink between the many reports and stories that are flooding the media.
This stream of information is full of data, opinions, research and anecdotes that can often contradict each other. It can be a bit maddening to sort out the useful from the noise.
I wanted to highlight some useful resources and to describe the process your local medical team goes through when a new coronavirus case is diagnosed.
When it comes to finding practical information about coronavirus there are a couple of sources I recommend. For Wallowa County specific information, I recommend visiting the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Facebook page. This page posts information and updates on new infections in the county and prevention strategies.
If anyone has concerns regarding COVID-19, your local health care provider is also a useful resource. All of our local providers have been meeting regularly to coordinate and share best practices in an effort to provide consistent, high quality care to Wallowa County.
If you’re looking for a good source of general information the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 page is an easy to use website with all kinds of information, including how best to prevent COVID-19 infections and what to do if you or someone you know falls ills with coronavirus.
So what happens when we diagnose a new COVID-19 case?
The first step is alway to let the patient know about the result and provide counseling on how to isolate during their illness. The provider who ordered the test will typically provide this initial counseling. If the patient has a local primary care provider, they will also be informed so that they can provide ongoing support.
The case is then reported to the state via an online reporting system.
Once reported, the contact tracing team, comprised of primarily local providers, will reach out to the patient to learn more about how they may have caught the illness and if there is anyone they have been around who may have been exposed. People with a higher risk of exposure are considered “close contacts.” The providers reach out to each “close contact” to let them know they have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and provide education and support on how to quarantine and monitor for symptoms. The contact tracing team will continue to reach out to the COVID-19 positive individual and all close contacts through the course of their isolation/quarantine to check on symptoms and provide resources including groceries, medications, pulse oximeters and thermometers.
As part of our local contact tracing team, I have been impressed by the response of those in our county who have been directly impacted by COVID-19. Many have had the compassion and bravery to look beyond their personal risk and proactively reach out to loved ones and their community to spread awareness and promote the safety of others. This spirit of unity and supporting each other, with some good information sprinkled on top, will help to get us through these difficult times together.
