“Real medicine and snake oil are sold on the same shelf, with no good way to tell the two apart.” — Jeneen Interlandi.
What do I know about raising cows? Nothing. But I do enjoy a great steak and I depend on my local rancher to raise top-quality beef that is processed to meet high standards for safe consumption. I trust our ranchers because they have spent their lives learning, practicing and perfecting their craft.
After spending nearly 40 years teaching and conducting scientific research, I like to think I know science like they know ranching. (Google “Ron Polk SHEA”). Whatever accomplishments I had in science, there were many more accomplished scientists where I worked. And just as ranchers learn from the best, I learned and was inspired by the best scientists in my focus area of infectious diseases.
I trust that the ranchers who have raised the animals I purchase have done their work competently and honorably, consistent with the best animal science. But I am dismayed that many Americans view scientists and the work they do with mistrust. I am surprised, too, by the willingness of some to place trust in individuals whose understanding of science is no better than my knowledge of cattle ranching.
These three examples illustrate my points.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a natural focus on finding an effective treatment. Based on a poorly designed study of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from France — a study that was appropriately viewed by competent scientists with profound skepticism — there were enthusiastic endorsements by those with influence, but without knowledge. The increased demand for HCQ deprived patients who needed the drug for legitimate illness and led to adverse events — including deaths among some recipients. Follow-up studies that adhered to the rules of science have consistently shown that HCQ has no benefit in preventing or treating COVID-19 infections.
A second example: Nearly seven months into the pandemic, and under pressure from the president, the commissioner of the FDA along with the head of the Department of Health and Human Services made a hasty pronouncement of a “breakthrough” in treatment of COVID-19 infections with convalescent plasma (reviewed in Mountain Medicine, Sept. 9). Once again, those who understand science were shocked at the emphasis given to a poorly designed study — a study that was said to show a dramatic improvement in survival rates. Under political pressure, the data were misinterpreted by those who should have known better.
This was not a failure of science. We have the right to expect that our president accepts and promotes the best scientific advice for the benefit of the U.S. population and that the federal agencies that provide this advice are staffed with the most knowledgeable people in their fields. In my opinion, we did not have those people in place.
A final example is the vaccine for COVID-19. Development of a safe and effective vaccine is a pivotal event for the decade; it is critical that the process is transparent and held to the highest scientific standards. Despite political pressure to prematurely approve a vaccine for widespread use (as was done in Russia) vaccine manufacturers and the FDA have made clear that science will dictate vaccine approval and not political pressure.
If the results of the first vaccine study demonstrate the vaccine is safe and effective, it will be publicly announced and quickly published in a premier medical journal for all to see. The study will have been peer reviewed by the most competent medical clinicians, statisticians, immunologists, epidemiologists and basic scientists in the U.S. I trust our experts and our system of scientific inquiry, and I will be waiting in line to receive the vaccine.
It is not clear who will be eligible to receive the first approved vaccine, but a significant number of the U.S. population appear unwilling to be vaccinated. A month ago, a survey of over 1,200 US adults revealed that only 50% planned to receive the vaccine; 40% said they would not seek vaccination. I hope that most of those who were hesitant or unwilling to be vaccinated will have changed their minds once the vaccine is approved by the FDA.
In this complex world, misinformation and conspiracy theories are a constant distraction. It is true that “real medicine and snake oil are sold on the same shelf,” but there is a way to tell the difference. Just as I turn to local ranching experts for my beef, I believe we are all better off when we trust the science that guides your local health care providers and the scientists who help sort truth from misinformation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.