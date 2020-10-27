As we continue to live with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are moving into our annual season of influenza epidemic. Influenza epidemics occur every year in Wallowa County, usually between December and March. Influenza and pneumonia rank among the most deadly illnesses in the United States. Influenza — the flu — is caused by a virus, with symptoms including coughing, fatigue and fever.
While the flu is not typically fatal, it is highly contagious and can be deadly to children, seniors and other vulnerable populations in Wallowa County. Pneumonia, a serious condition in which the lungs fill with fluid, commonly results from a flu infection. Every year, several Wallowa County residents die from influenza or complications from influenza. Older individuals are especially at risk.
The term “influenza-like illness” (ILI) considers the flu along with other illnesses, such as pneumonia, that cause similar symptoms, notably fever, dry cough, nausea, body aches, and nausea. These are the same symptoms as COVID infections.
We don’t know what this year’s flu season will look like with the addition of COVID-19. Increased numbers of both infections will put significant stress on our health care system. For example, if someone tests positive with the flu that has been in our clinic building, it takes at least an hour to clean before another person can enter. More concerning, influenza and COVID-19 viruses are different, and it is possible to get both infections. Fighting both the flu and COVID at the same time is very hard for our bodies.
The most effective way for Wallowa County residents to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated before flu season every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending vaccination by the end of October. It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to become effective, which would prepare us for an early outbreak in November. The flu shot should provide immunity for the entire season and there is no recommendation to get a booster flu shot later in the season at this time.
In addition to getting a flu shot, there are many habits that can help prevent the flu and similar illnesses. Some of these health habits include: avoid close contact with someone who is sick, cover your mouth and nose and clean your hands. Please wear face coverings, maintain physical distance and stay home from work if you are sick.
Creating an effective seasonal flu vaccine has many challenges. The flu virus changes every year, and the CDC and Food and Drug Administration do their best to pick the four most likely strains, two for flu A and two for flu B. Getting the flu shot isn’t a 100% guarantee that you won’t get the flu. It only targets the most common varieties, and if a less-common strain starts circulating, you’re not protected against it. But even if you do get the flu after getting the vaccine, research shows that it reduces the likelihood of severe symptoms by 40% to 60%, making it a good investment for your health.
It is frustrating when we hear that the flu shot is “only” 40% to 60% effective, or hear stories of people getting the flu even when they have gotten the flu vaccine. People often say, “I never get the flu, so why would I get the shot?” With a flu shot, people who are young, fit and healthy can help protect people in these high-risk groups from the flu through something called “herd immunity.” The more people are vaccinated, the less likely it is for the contagious disease to be transmitted to others. Even if you are someone that doesn’t get the flu, you can keep someone else from getting the flu if you are immunized. This means fewer days out of work and school, fewer healthcare visits, and fewer hospitalizations. In COVID times it may also mean less chance of our schools and businesses closing.
Everyone older than 6 months of age is eligible for the flu vaccine with rare exceptions.There are many myths that circulate about the flu vaccine. There is no thimerosal in the single-dose vials for the flu vaccine that most clinics administer. People with egg allergies can receive any licensed, recommended, age-appropriate flu vaccine that is otherwise appropriate. People who have a history of severe egg allergy (those who have had any symptom other than hives after exposure to egg) should be vaccinated in a medical setting, supervised by a health care provider who is able to recognize and manage severe allergic reactions. Our hospital and clinics have a completely egg-free vaccine available.
Please ask your primary care provider about the flu vaccine today.
